‘Yosemite Triple’ – El Capitan, Half Dome, and Mount Watkins, Yosemite National Park

In June of 2012, Honnold pulled off the “triple” at Yosemite by climbing 7,000-total vertical feet across a route that links through Mount Watkins, El Capitan, and Half Dome. Honnold pulled it off in just 18 hours, 50 minutes, free climbing for all of it except for 500 feet, according to the Matador Network.