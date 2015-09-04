New rock climbing wall opens at Heavenly ski resort





If rock climbing is your jam, take note: Visitors craving a safe way to hang around in Tahoe need only look to Heavenly for support.

The resort’s new climbing wall is a man-made structure featuring a towering 35-foot face.

The permanent wall offers 15 defined climbing routes of varying difficulties, and each features an automatic belay system.

A unique feature of the wall is the quick-jump, 35-foot rapid descent that emulates free-falling, accessed by an adventurous climb up the Goat Trail.

And those new to the sport, don’t have to shy away. The ropes are there to help first-timers gain confidence and guides will provide a note of levity if your situation goes south.

The price to play? Four climbs will only set you back $15.

