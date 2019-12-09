Bryon Howard was out for a recent run in Banff National Park that quickly escalated beyond ordinary workout.

On Friday evening, the Canadian realtor was running near the Fairmount Chateau in Lake Louise when he heard a loud “BOOM” behind him, reports CBC. He turned to see a huge avalanche careening toward him.

“I looked over my shoulder, I kind of heard something, and there was an avalanche heading my way,” he tells CBC.

With his camera already in hand to capture footage of the storied park’s surrounding scenery, Howard filmed the entire event before being completely engulfed by a white cloud of snow. Thankfully, Howard was untouched and walked away unharmed. His wife, daughter, and son were also on the trail behind him. They too, were unharmed by the avalanche, according to CBC.

“I felt as if there was no way that avalanche can get me, because you know, it has to come off the side of the mountain onto the lake on the other side—which is about 100 meters from where I am … but as it was coming closer and closer I thought, ‘Oh, I’d better run,'” he tells CBC.

His son stated that he also heard the sound of the avalanche nearby, and initially thought it was a controlled avalanche, but quickly realized that it was not. “I heard this huge cracking sound and then watched the avalanche fall down and was like, ‘Oh, no, I hope my parents aren’t under there,'” he tells CBC. “It was crazy. It just kind of filled the area with snow.”

At the end of the video, a relieved Howard can be seen struggling to catch his breath, exhaling repeatedly in relief. Once the situation had settled down, he simply described the whole experience as “Wild.”

