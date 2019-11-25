‘Running Wild’ Clip: Bear Grylls and Rob Riggle Go Ice Climbing in Iceland





As a former United States Marine Corps Reserve Lieutenant colonel who served in the Kosovo War and the War in Afghanistan, comedian Rob Riggle has seen plenty. But even he has some fears to overcome, as he showed in the new episode of Running Wild with Bear Grylls, airing on Tuesday, November 26 at 10/9c on National Geographic.

Riggle joined Grylls during an expedition in Iceland, which saw the two climbing and camping on Vatnajokull glacier. In this first clip, Grylls and Riggle were on the hunt for a cache of supplies, trekking to get to its remote location.

The two climbed a 40-foot ice wall, but that wasn’t the only obstacle. Below that ice wall was a deep crevasse. Riggle said: “It was a good climb. It’s a great motivator having a 150-foot crevasse behind you. It kind of gets you up the hill.”

Here’s a look at the clip:

Bear shows Rob Riggle how to best climb an ice wall… something that’s a lot easier said than done. #RunningWild pic.twitter.com/y5Hr1dTCl7 — Running Wild (@RunningWildwBG) November 24, 2019

In another snippet, Grylls and Riggle are making camp for the night when Riggle’s avalanche airbag—meant to deploy mid-avalanche to help keep you on top of the snow and debris—inflated while the two were in a cave. Untimely? Yes, but also irrefutably funny.

Here’s the clip:

The Rob Riggle episode of Running Wild premieres Tuesday, November 26 at 10/9c on National Geographic.

We also have an exclusive photo from the episode with Grylls and Riggle.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!