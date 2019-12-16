



In his second appearance on Running Wild with Bear Grylls, the adventurer took actor Channing Tatum on the ride of his life. For their expedition in Norway, Grylls took Tatum skydiving before exploring the boulder fields, cliffs, and raging rivers of the backcountry.

(Tatum’s episode of Running Wild premieres Tuesday, December 17 at 10/9c on National Geographic.)

Grylls wanted to put a focus on outdoor training and teaching survival skills with Tatum for his second appearance, which included Tatum going skydiving solo for the very first time. Grylls and Tatum went on a seven-mile trek through the wilderness for this episode, with Grylls teaching Tatum how to forage for food, “trout tickling” in a river, as well as put him through Navy SEAL-style cold-water immersion training.

“Since we had Channing back, he was no longer a rookie, so I wanted to give him skills that he could go and teach one day,” Grylls told Men’s Journal ahead of the new season. “He loves adventure and I just put him through it—no hand-holding this time. He was amazing; true credit to Channing for taking it all in stride. We had a great journey together on this one.”

At one point in the episode, Grylls and Tatum come upon a massive field of boulders and large cliff they need to get past. “We’ve been funneled into the end of this valley, and that’s where this huge boulder field is,” Grylls says. “It’s quite an intimidating thing to approach. You suddenly realize the scale of these rocks. It’s like the ‘Land of the Giants.’”

To make it through the cliff, the two squeeze in between a very small opening—but of course it has a long drop on the other side. The two made it through successfully, leaving Tatum to say: “We just went through a little crack that I didn’t think he was serious about going through…but of course he was.”

Here’s a look at an exclusive clip of Grylls and Tatum navigating a boulder field in Norway:

Here’s an exclusive photo from the episode of Grylls getting Tatum ready for his skydive:

Here’s a look at Tatum skydiving, doing Navy SEAL training, and a few other clips from the episode:

The Channing Tatum episode of Running Wild premieres Tuesday, December 17 at 10/9c on National Geographic.

