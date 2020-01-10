



After taking on skydiving and mountain climbing with Free Solo star Alex Honnold in the Swiss Alps, the next episode of Running Wild finds Bear Grylls traveling to the fjords of Norway to explore with radio host Bobby Bones. This new episode follows the two as they explore one of the hundreds of areas in Norway where danger can lurk at every turn.

Starting off with a helicopter ride that takes them to the mountains, Grylls and Bones explore the fjord and all it has to offer, including massive rock domes, 300-foot waterfalls, dangerous bogs, and raging rivers with currents strong enough to sweep away cars.

Ahead of the season, Grylls told Men’s Journal that his expedition for this episode was one of his favorites. “Out of all the journeys this season, I especially enjoyed this one,” Grylls said. “Bobby Bones is just a great human being and we made a great connection. He’s such a cool guy, and while we got very wet and very cold through the journey in Norway, he always kept things going and didn’t want to give up on anything. It was a true adventure.”

As thrilling and dangerous as the waterfall and rock domes were, one of the most deadly areas the two explored in Norway were the bogs in the fjord. Those bogs each were filled with areas of deep mud, meaning the two had to carefully navigate the area.

“It looks like a frozen swamp,” Bones says in this exclusive clip below. “Some places humans shouldn’t be walking, but that isn’t the case here. I’m scared of how deep it is.”

“In between each of these little land spots is sinking mud,” Grylls points out. “So we’re going to do some bog-hopping to get across it.”

Here’s an exclusive clip from the episode of the two making a jump over the bog:

Here’s an exclusive photo from the episode of Grylls and Bones in Norway:

Here are some more clips from the episode:

Radio host @MrBobbyBones joins @BearGrylls for an epic adventure in a Norwegian Fjord made up of dangerous rock domes, deadly bogs, and raging rivers! #RunningWild pic.twitter.com/Kq8rdmz4Z4 — Running Wild (@RunningWildwBG) January 10, 2020

Did you know you can use charcoal to clean your teeth when you don’t have toothpaste handy? #RunningWild @MrBobbyBones pic.twitter.com/O0CcILUpHa — Running Wild (@RunningWildwBG) January 9, 2020

.@mrBobbyBones shared a clip of his episode coming up on Tuesday from @RunningWildwBG 😱 pic.twitter.com/sd0P74Lhvn — Bobby Bones Show (@bobbybonesshow) January 8, 2020

The Running Wild episode with Bobby Bones airs on Tuesday, January 14 at 10/9c on National Geographic.

