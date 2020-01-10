Adventure

‘Running Wild’ Exclusive Clip: Bear Grylls Explores Waterfalls, Rock Domes, and Rivers in the Norway Fjords With Bobby Bones

Running Wild With Bear Grylls / National Geographic
After taking on skydiving and mountain climbing with Free Solo star Alex Honnold in the Swiss Alps, the next episode of Running Wild finds Bear Grylls traveling to the fjords of Norway to explore with radio host Bobby Bones. This new episode follows the two as they explore one of the hundreds of areas in Norway where danger can lurk at every turn.

Starting off with a helicopter ride that takes them to the mountains, Grylls and Bones explore the fjord and all it has to offer, including massive rock domes, 300-foot waterfalls, dangerous bogs, and raging rivers with currents strong enough to sweep away cars.

Ahead of the season, Grylls told Men’s Journal that his expedition for this episode was one of his favorites. “Out of all the journeys this season, I especially enjoyed this one,” Grylls said. “Bobby Bones is just a great human being and we made a great connection. He’s such a cool guy, and while we got very wet and very cold through the journey in Norway, he always kept things going and didn’t want to give up on anything. It was a true adventure.”

As thrilling and dangerous as the waterfall and rock domes were, one of the most deadly areas the two explored in Norway were the bogs in the fjord. Those bogs each were filled with areas of deep mud, meaning the two had to carefully navigate the area.

“It looks like a frozen swamp,” Bones says in this exclusive clip below. “Some places humans shouldn’t be walking, but that isn’t the case here. I’m scared of how deep it is.”

“In between each of these little land spots is sinking mud,” Grylls points out. “So we’re going to do some bog-hopping to get across it.”

Here’s an exclusive clip from the episode of the two making a jump over the bog:

Here’s an exclusive photo from the episode of Grylls and Bones in Norway:

Månafossen, Norway - (L to R) Bear Grylls and Bobby Bones start a box fire in National Geographic's RUNNING WILD WITH BEAR GRYLLS. (Photo credit: National Geographic/Ben Simms)
Bear Grylls and Bobby Bones start a box fire in Månafossen, Norwayon National Geographic’s RUNNING WILD WITH BEAR GRYLLS. National Geographic/Ben Simms

Here are some more clips from the episode:

The Running Wild episode with Bobby Bones airs on Tuesday, January 14 at 10/9c on National Geographic.

