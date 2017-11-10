



Heading into this year’s Veterans Day weekend, Russell Davies is making a statement about his nonprofit organization Professional Transformation Sports Development (PTSD). With this well-crafted video from River Roots, Davies explains the influences that lead him to kayaking and to developing an organization to help other veterans in need. We sat down two years ago with the decorated Army veteran and charging whitewater kayaker who hopes to inspire. Then last year, we bored a little deeper his five years of infantry service in the Army’s 101st Airborne Division in Healing Waters, C&K’s feature series of profiles on PTSD and veterans from across the country who have found passion, challenge, camaraderie and a future in paddling. Words do little, however, to replicate the footage from Davies’s service woven into the edit, used to broadcast Davies’s message — one articulated in his recent Facebook announcement of the nonprofit’s ultimate goal, “to reduce the overwhelming amount of suicides that is currently plaguing our military men and women.”

PTSD: TIME TO MAKE A CHANGE from Russell Davies on Vimeo.

— See more on Davies, and more from River Roots.

The article was originally published on Canoe & Kayak

