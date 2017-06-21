Ryan Sheckler goes green and skates wind turbines in production





Happy Go Skateboarding Day! We hope you are celebrating . When you happen to take a break from that, we’d like to point you to one of the more creative skate edits we’ve seen so far this year.

It involves Ryan Sheckler and some wind turbines in production.

Teaming up with skaters Zion Wright, Danny León and Alex Sorgente, Sheckler and crew skate the wind turbine factory of Dacero and Windar Renewables in Asturias, Spain. The massive structures that are being built offer up some unique lines for the skaters while showing off the sheer size of the energy creators being built.

While skating a wind turbine production line is not inherently green, it certainly highlights the possibilities that wind turbines can bring to us from energy to skateable areas. Maybe more undertakings combining skating and renewable energy will happen in the future.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!