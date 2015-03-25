Safari guide loses it, leaves tourists behind





A safari guide leading a walking safari in South Africa started out patiently instructing and warning an uncooperative German tourist who just didn’t seem to understand the dangers involved with being in the bush.

But after at least four admonishments, the safari guide finally lost his cool with the German tourist, chewed the man out, and stomped off in a huff.

Nic During of Cape Town, South Africa, posted the video that is both comical and scary:

The safari guide warned the group to keep their voices down and stick together, but the German tourist interrupted with a loud voice. Again, the guide instructed to keep voices down, and even other tourists shushed the man.

But the German tourist ignored them all and wandered toward the bush where a dangerous animal was believed to be. At one point you hear a guttural growl of what sounds like a lion.

“I’m being very serious,” the safari guide said. “There is no fence between you and the animals, OK? You guys stick together, even if something charges out of the bushes at any moment.”

The video cuts out and then resumes with an irate guide yelling in English and Afrikaans, “There is a huge animal in the [expletive] bush! …Shut up…Keep quiet… Stay there.”

Finally, the guide said, “They are going to bring a Jeep for you. Stay here.”

The scary part is that the safari guide stomped off, leaving the tourists to fend for themselves. Or, as During said on his video post, “My aunt on a walking safari, left to the lions.”

The Daily Mail reported that the man was eventually escorted off the reserve, and we are left to presume the rest of the tourists made it back safely—and with a heck of a tale to tell.

