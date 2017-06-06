A Golden (Gate) Downwind Run In San Francisco Bay

When it comes to love, we’ve found that couples who paddle together, stay together. Don’t believe us? Just check out this awesome video of a couple downwinding on a beautiful day in the San Francisco Bay. These two lovebirds were celebrating their 15th wedding anniversary and by the looks of it, they really scored. Nothing like a good SUP downwinder on a sunny day beneath the Golden Gate Bridge, especially when you’re with your better half.

The article was originally published on Standup Paddling

