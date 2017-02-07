San-O SUP Session

For standup paddlers living in Southern California, San Onofre is well-known. The gentle waves and long rides make this quintessential stretch of beach a paddler’s paradise. In this drone footage from Jason Meffe, paddlers Morgan Hoesterey, Jennie Sandvig and Michael Riley catch a few slow rollers during a fun session at San-O.

The article was originally published on Standup Paddling

