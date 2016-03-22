30th Annual Santa Cruz Paddlefest Highlights

Santa Cruz Paddlefest celebrated it’s 30th anniversary this past weekend and as expected, the event was a success. The usual suspects battled it out in both SUP surf and race events that culminated in Mo Freitas and Giorgio Gomez taking King of the Lane titles, while Fiona Wylde and Kaili’a Alexiou became Queens. Relive some of the best action from the event with this highlight reel set to the soothing sound of a local saxophone player hitting high notes above that classic break by the lighthouse on West Cliff Drive.

Full recap of this year’s Santa Cruz Paddlefest.

Check out photos from last year’s SCPF.

The article was originally published on Standup Paddling

