Santa and His Elves SUP Surfing in Denmark

In case you were missing any gifts from your wish list this year, we may have found the culprit. Instead of being hard at work to create every last toy, we caught Santa and his elves goofing off at the big man’s secret hideout in Cold Hawaii, Denmark.

We get the feeling that local resident and international SUP star Casper Steinfath may have had something to do with Santa’s session. But don’t worry, the Christmas spirit never leaves Mr. Claus as he fashioned a paddle out of a giant candy cane. But who are we to judge? We wouldn’t turn down fun little waves either.

The article was originally published on Standup Paddling

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!