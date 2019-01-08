Lake Tahoe is well-known in the standup paddling community as being one of the most beautiful and tranquil places you can paddle. Of course, most paddlers enjoy its crystal-clear waters during the warm months of summer. But don’t scoff at winter, the cold season gives Lake Tahoe a whole different feel – from the snow-covered mountains in the backdrop to the brisk air. To get a sense of Tahoe in January, check out this gorgeous drone footage.

The article was originally published on Standup Paddling

