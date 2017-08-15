Scotty Cranmer rides BMX bike in park for first time since breaking neck





The past 10 months have been an extremely difficult uphill battle for Scotty Cranmer. The 30-year-old BMX pro has been one of the top BMX park and street riders in the world for years.

That came to a crashing halt when he broke his neck on Oct. 14 and was told he would be paralyzed for the rest of his life, possibly never walking again. Cranmer would not accept that as his fate, and he has fought the odds since day one. Now, 10 months to the day from his accident, he is riding his bike in the park.

Cranmer’s YouTube channel has grown immensely in the last two years, and after his accident, he promised subscribers he would ride his bike again in the park when the channel reached 1 million subscribers.

After breaking his neck, suffering a spinal cord injury, smashing his skull and suffering three separate brain bleeds, Cranmer finally got back on the bike in the park on Aug. 14.

“It was a life-changing accident,” Cranmer confides in the beginning of this video. “It has been the longest 10 months of my life. I’ve learned so much about myself and learned so much about life in general. After breaking my neck and being told I was never going to walk again, I’m going to get back on my bike and on the ramp again.”

He chronicles all the struggles he went through and progress he made during this time. But Cranmer kept pushing forward, kept setting goals for himself that he wanted to achieve to be back to where he once was.

Cranmer had to relearn how to do every single thing that we all take for granted, from talking to reading, writing, drinking, eating, walking and, now, riding a bike. Cranmer has become one of the most inspiring stories we’ve ever witnessed in BMX.

Getting back in the park on the bike, Cranmer shows he is not going to be held back by his circumstances. This is a monumental feat to be riding a bike in the park again only 10 months after suffering injuries he was told would rob him of ever being able to walk again.

As Cranmer says in the video, “To be able to get back on the bike and show everybody around this world that things do happen but you can get back up and you can make things right … it takes determination and it takes heart. And it takes the support of my family and my friends and all of you on YouTube.”

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!