



$199, cascadedesigns.com/sealline

This August we got a chance to test out two serious drybags for a five-day transit of British Columbia’s famed Turner Lakes canoe circuit chain (look out for the full story in the magazine this spring). What you probably won’t read about is the huffing and puffing on the handful of backwoods BC portages. There’s good reason we placed dibs on who’d get to use the SealLine Pro Pack. This is a deluxe bag, starting first and foremost with the thankfully ventilated, fully adjustable (and removable) back panel, which basically turns it into a bona fide frame-pack complete with a waist belt that carries the bulk of your load. The reinforced bottom is also a noted feature necessary with every bag schlep that ends in an exhausted toss to the ground and shrug back into the boat. From there, the roll-top seal and compression straps never failed us, though any standard roll-top drybag user can tell you about the eventual fatigue of days spent locating items by loading and unloading your 115 liters of stuffed gear, vertically through the top opening.

From there, the roll-top seal and compression straps never failed us, though any standard roll-top drybag user can tell you about the eventual fatigue of days spent locating items by loading and unloading your 115 liters of stuffed gear, vertically through the top opening … so we also tested a different kind of drybag.

The article was originally published on Canoe & Kayak

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!