Season 1, Episode 3 of ‘Run Around the World’: A Docuseries About Chasing the Gnarliest Adventures

Jason Schlarb and Meredith Edwards seek adventure in the Middle East in Episode 3 of Run Around the World. They’re surprised by Oman’s coastal culture and the challenging trail of Oman by UTMB.

Jason forges a unique bond on the race course as he battles Diego Pazos “Zpeedy” for the finish on what many consider to the most difficult ultramarathon race in the world.

