Adventure

Season 1, Episode 3 of ‘Run Around the World’: A Docuseries About Chasing the Gnarliest Adventures

Jason Schlarb and Meredith Edwards seek adventure in the Middle East in Episode 3 of Run Around the World. They’re surprised by Oman’s coastal culture and the challenging trail of Oman by UTMB.

Jason forges a unique bond on the race course as he battles Diego Pazos “Zpeedy” for the finish on what many consider to the most difficult ultramarathon race in the world.

Don’t miss the premiere of Season 2 on Monday, March 22, exclusively on Men’s Journal.

Island Peak Himalayas

A First-Timer's Guide to Summiting Island Peak in the Himalayas

Read article

Catch other episodes here:

Jason Schlarb in episode 1 of 'Run Around the World'

Season 1, Episode 1 of 'Run Around the World': A Docuseries About Chasing the Gn...

Read article
Haba "Snow" Mountain in China

Season 1, Episode 2 of 'Run Around the World': A Docuseries About Chasing the Gn...

Read article

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

More from Adventure