Season 1, Episode 4 of ‘Run Around the World’: A Docuseries About Chasing the Gnarliest Adventures

In this episode of Run the World, Jason Schlarb and Meredith Edwards travel to Argentina’s Tierra Del Fuego and immerse themselves in the Patagonian landscape.

Inspired to race a 170K ultramarathon, the duo discover sea lions, whales, and a uniquely remote history off the trail. When race day starts, Schlarb learns firsthand why few people live at “The End of the World.”

