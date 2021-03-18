In this episode of Run the World, Jason Schlarb and Meredith Edwards travel to Argentina’s Tierra Del Fuego and immerse themselves in the Patagonian landscape.

Inspired to race a 170K ultramarathon, the duo discover sea lions, whales, and a uniquely remote history off the trail. When race day starts, Schlarb learns firsthand why few people live at “The End of the World.”

