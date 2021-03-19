Episode 5 of Run the World follows a week in the lives of professional trail ultramarathon runners Jason Schlarb and Meredith Edwards. The pair pack up a truck with all they need for a week and head out looking for adventure in the Rockies, exploring Colorado’s great mountains.

See how they prepare for the world-class events that take them across the globe.

Don’t miss the premiere of Season 2 on Monday, March 22, exclusively on Men’s Journal.

Catch other episodes here:

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!