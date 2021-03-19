Adventure

Season 1, Episode 5 of ‘Run Around the World’: A Docuseries About Chasing the Gnarliest Adventures

Episode 5 of Run the World follows a week in the lives of professional trail ultramarathon runners Jason Schlarb and Meredith Edwards. The pair pack up a truck with all they need for a week and head out looking for adventure in the Rockies, exploring Colorado’s great mountains.

See how they prepare for the world-class events that take them across the globe.

Don’t miss the premiere of Season 2 on Monday, March 22, exclusively on Men’s Journal.

Catch other episodes here:

Jason Schlarb in episode 1 of 'Run Around the World'

Season 1, Episode 1 of 'Run Around the World': A Docuseries About Chasing the Gn...

Read article
Haba "Snow" Mountain in China

Season 1, Episode 2 of 'Run Around the World': A Docuseries About Chasing the Gn...

Read article
Meredith Edwards running along challenging trail of Oman by UTMB

Season 1, Episode 3 of 'Run Around the World': A Docuseries About Chasing the Gn...

Read article
Exploring “The End of the World” in Chilean Patagonia

Season 1, Episode 4 of 'Run Around the World': A Docuseries About Chasing the Gn...

Read article

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

More from Adventure