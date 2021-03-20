Season 1, Episode 6 of ‘Run Around the World’: A Docuseries About Chasing the Gnarliest Adventures

Ultra Trail du Mont Blanc (UTMB) is the top ultramarathon event in the world. Set in Chamonix and traveling through Italy, Switzerland, and France, racers are cheered on as they battle the elements day and night, running for 105 miles around the 15,771-foot Mont Blanc massif.

Jason Schlarb and Meredith Edwards share an inside look into the world of pro racing at the “world series” of ultramarathons. The Season 1 finale of Run Around the World shows the motivation and commitment it takes to finish at the top.

