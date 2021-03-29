Adventure

Season 2, Episode 2 of ‘Run Around the World’: Exploring New York City’s Rich Running History

New York City is the distance-running center of the world. Knox Robinson, Nike+ Run Club coach and captain of Black Roses NYC run crew, takes Jason Schlarb and Meredith Edwards on an ultramarathon through NYC’s streets and urban trails, discussing this history along the way.

Schlarb and Edwards are joined by two of New York City’s most legendary runners—Ted Corbitt and Sri Chimnoy—on the 28-mile run. Also featuring filmmaker Sanja Rawal, this episode will entertain you till the very end. You’ll be surprised to learn what you can accomplish on just one city block.

