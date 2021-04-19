Adventure

Season 2, Episode 5 of ‘Run Around the World’: Revealing the Wonders of the Wild West

Wild antelope and buffalo run free in Vermejo—a sprawling 560,000-acre nature reserve and ranch in northeastern New Mexico and southern Colorado. The landscape preserves secrets that readily reveal themselves to travelers on foot. In Season 2, Episode 5 of Run Around the World, Bryon Powell, Knox Robinson, and Sabrina Stanley explore the history and unique landscape of the preserve. Over the span of one week—and a 30-mile ultramarathon—they witness why it has, and will remain, one of the last untouched regions of the West.

