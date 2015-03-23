Seaventures diving resort is an old oil rig





An abandoned oil rig off Mabul Island in Malaysian Borneo is no longer functioning in oil and gas exploration. Instead, it is fueling the scuba-diving industry with a destination like no other in the world.

Seaventures Dive Rig Resort is built on an oil rig and maintains a profile of its former self but otherwise serves as a PADI five-star IDC Dive Resort with plenty of amenities and a location to dive for—in the heart of the Coral Triangle.

“A unique dive resort and the only one of its kind in the world, Seaventures still maintains the allure and spirit of a working rig yet the rooms are made more comfortable, the food highly acclaimed, service exemplary and diving world class,” Seaventures’ website says.

“It truly is a novelty alternative to any dive resort and best of all it is situated in one of the diving industry’s renowned dive destinations commonly ranked as being one of the world’s best.”

Seaventures resort, accessed by helicopter or boat, has 25 rooms (four-berth dorms, or standard twin and double rooms) and offers a movie room, a karaoke lounge and bar, pool tables, table tennis, souvenir shop, and a conference room.

“They additionally offer the option of a more spacious cabin suite,” Steve Dobson of GoUnusual.com told Caters News Agency. “However, for most guests, the attraction is not the rooms—it is that your dive site is only a short walk downstairs.”

The trademark feature of Seaventures is the elevator that lowers divers directly into the best house reef in the area, situated directly under the oil rig.

The underwater allure include barracuda, groupers, cuttlefish, turtles, giant morays, ribbon eels, frog fish, scorpion fish, crocodile flatheads, lion fish, nudibranches, and ghost pipe fish. Occasionally you’ll see blue ring octopus and, if you’re really lucky, a whale shark might cruise by.

Prices start at $250 per night.

