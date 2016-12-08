See the extended cut of Ken Block drifting Matt LeBlanc around London





Back in March, Ken Block joined forces with the United Kingdom’s “Top Gear” to give new host Matt LeBlanc a tour of London. But not the type of tour LeBlanc had in mind.

Today, “Top Gear” released an extended director’s cut of Block and LeBlanc’s storming of London’s streets in Block’s Hoonicorn Mustang, and it’s well worth your while.

They get to see the Tower Bridge, St Paul’s Cathedral and even Buckingham Palace while drifting the streets of London. Maybe Block should start a little travel agency for his “tours” that he could do all over the world in the streets of the biggest cities.

