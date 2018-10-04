See the Mind-blowing Photos From the National Parks ‘Park Star Wars’ Instagram Competition

U.S. National Parks are some of the most incredible pieces of land in the world. They have beautiful mountains, rushing rivers, amazing camping sites, all kinds of wildlife, and breathtaking landscapes. They’re also some of the best places to stargaze in the United States. But among the 60 National Parks that are scattered across the American landscape, which National Park stars are the best?

The National Park Service wants to try and find out. The NPS posted a message on Instagram asking which of the locations has the “best park stars” in the country, fittingly calling it #ParkStarWars. The message asked for people and the individual National Parks Instagram accounts to tag their own photos showing off incredible star scenes.

The NPS account—which is unverified, but definitely is the official National Park Service account, according to the NPS website—used a shot from the National Park of American Samoa to kick things off, showing the Milky Way from Ofu Island:

Yellowstone National Park shared a few different photos for the contest, poking back at Joshua Tree National Park and Badlands National Park while talking up Yellowstone as the park with the best stars:

Badlands National Park got in on the action also with a beautiful photo with some sheet, making a joke about why “Baaaadlands” has the best stars:



Here are some of the most incredible, funniest, and coolest-looking responses for #ParkStarWars.

Check out more incredible shots from the contest at the #ParkStarWars hashtag on Instagram.