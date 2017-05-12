Shark attacks spearfisherman returning to boat; friend saves him

A 41-year-old veteran spearfisherman in the Gulf of Oman was 10 feet from his boat when a shark attacked, chomping down on his right leg.

Ali Mohammad Hamad Al Beloushi, 41, was free diving about six miles off Khor Fakkan in the United Arab Emirates and had just surfaced from a 59-foot exploratory dive when the attack occurred Friday morning, according to Gulf News in Dubai.

“There are several sharks I have spotted in the Khor Fakkan sea and they are of a small size, but this one is different,” Al Beloushi’s brother, Hassan, told Gulf News. “It’s big and weighed 200 kilos [440 pounds].”

After the initial attack, Al Beloushi fired his speargun at the shark, but it came back, lured by the blood from his gaping wound, according to the Khaleej Times.

Omar, a friend whom Al Beloushi fishes with every morning, saw the shark attack and used his speargun to shoot the shark, enabling Al Beloushi to free himself from the shark’s jaws.

RELATED: Rare shark attack in New Zealand leaves victim’s wetsuit in tatters

“Hearing Ali’s cries, his friend, who was in the water, fired twice to kill the animal,” Hassan explained to the Khaleej Times.

The men captured the shark and towed it to shore where an ambulance was waiting to take Al Beloushi to a hospital for initial treatment for the “severe bites in his right leg.”

Al Beloushi, a diabetic, was subsequently taken to a hospital in Abu Dhabi for further treatment where he was reported in “good spirits.”

“If his friend hadn’t been around, my brother might have died,” Hassan told the Khaleej Times. “He would have bled to death.”

The area has now had two shark attacks in the past five months.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!