Shark spins six times in one acrobatic jump near kayak fisherman





While kayak fishing a mile off Navarra Beach near Pensacola, Florida, on Saturday, Brandon Barton hooked into an acrobatic shark he was more than happy to lose before bringing it too much closer to the boat.

The kayak fisherman hooked a spinner shark, known for its unique feeding method, which involves vertically charging a school of small fish while spinning on its axis with its mouth open, snapping at prey.

Typically, the momentum carries the spinner shark into the air where the origin of its name becomes obvious.

Evidently, it also uses this technique to escape the hook of fishermen, such as Barton, who captured on video a few moments of the spinner shark doing its thing (including a slow-motion replay):

The spinner shark spun six times on its final jump and made its escape, much to the delight of Barton.

“I did my best to keep this crazy shark out of my kayak,” he told Newsflare. “It finally broke me off on its final set of spins.”

Whew.

