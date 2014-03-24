Shinola teams up with American photographer Bruce Weber





America loves a good comeback story as much as it loves a good bike. Detroit-based manufacturer Shinola is paving the way to this sensibility with a new advertising campaign focused on capturing the spirit of their gritty city by teaming up with American filmmaker and fashion photographer Bruce Weber. A company release states, “Weber’s vision includes a varied group of locally casted individuals photographed alongside familiar face Carolyn Murphy, who epitomizes the independent spirit of the American tomboy.”

The breakout brand began manufacturing its handcrafted wares (luxury bicycles, watches, and leather goods) in 2011 with the belief that products should be built to last and that they should be built right here in America. Well known for its manufacturing heritage, Detroit offers an ideal landscape for such sentiments and Shinola has leveraged only the best resources to get the job done.

Housed within the College for Creative Studies in the former Argonaut building, Shinola founder Tom Kartsotis (founder of another notable brand, Fossil) grew the company’s talent pool with both locally sourced and imported team members such as lead bike designer and NorCal transplant Sky Yaeger. Our sense is this bedrock brand is here to stay. Enjoy Detroit.

Images from the new campaign below.

For more information about Shinola and their line of American-made goods, go here.

For similar stories on GrindTV

Watchmaker with a cycling bent opens for business in Detroit

8 outdoors companies with the coolest employee perks

Outdoor clothing maker Patagonia rethinks its baselayers

Follow GrindTV on Google+

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!