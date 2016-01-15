Short Film: ‘Listen To The River’

In this short from Wild Confluence Films, six friends float through Montana’s Bob Marshall wilderness in packrafts. During their river trip on the South Fork of the Flathead River, they “enjoy some of finest fly fishing in the lower 48, endless solitude and the rhythm of this pristine river.” But just as this idyllic trip is ending, a nearby forest fire forces them to reroute the final leg and come together as a group.

If you dig packrafts, wilderness, or fly fishing, check out this 7 minute short.

Packrafters in the Bob Marshall Wilderness Fishing from a packraft on the South Fork of the Flathead River, Montana

The article was originally published on Canoe & Kayak

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!