Skier Sierra Quitiquit on death, drama, dreams





The trailer for acclaimed big-mountain skier and model Sierra Quitiquit’s “How Did I Get Here” was released January 20. The film, set to debut on iTunes and Netflix in October, follows the 25-year-old’s journey as she models and skis the world in settings such as New Zealand, Patagonia, Utah, Japan, and Alaska.

From her early childhood living out of a van in Park City, Utah, with her three brothers and world-class skier father, Quitiquit muscled her way into the modeling industry by balancing work as a line cook with modeling auditions. Fast forward a few years and her face is plastered on billboards in Times Square for companies such as Nike and American Eagle as she simultaneously appears in shows like “America’s Next Top Model” and “Portlandia” and stars in ski films being shot in far-off places.

Take it at face value and it’s the story of a girl with a charmed life. But behind her warm smile and Instagram-perfect story is a self-made woman determined to persevere in the face of heavy personal challenges and emotional trauma. We caught up with Quitiquit to find out more about “How Did I Get Here.”

In the trailer you show us some very raw, personal footage shot during a traumatic time in your life. How did those experiences shape your career path?

My mom has a class V inoperable brain aneurysm, and the physical and mental damages of her condition have provided a lot emotional challenges for my family. Losing my brother in a car accident when I was 15 was incredibly challenging. We didn’t have much money growing up, so we moved around a lot; I think this put a lot of stress on the family. And in recent years, supporting my brother though his battle with heroin addiction has been really difficult. [I lost] someone really dear to me in an avalanche last year. Despite these traumas, I don’t feel bad for myself. Everyone has his or her challenges in life. And for me, these challenges have provided incredible opportunity to find out who I really am. I’ll never take happiness for granted, and I feel incredibly inspired from these experiences.

Was making this life for yourself one big conscious decision, or a series of small ones that developed into something bigger?

I think contentment is overrated. We’re so conditioned to accept the world around us as is. When you remove contentment and you’re unhappy with the cards that you’ve been dealt, it’s really inspiring to reshuffle the deck and start over. So many times in life, I’ve decided to start over and recreate my reality. I’m not entirely sure how I got to where I am, but I think at large it was a series of decisions rooted in intuition and the pursuit of happiness. There’s a reason the sentiment “follow your heart” is overused.

Does your “model/skier” label ever hinder you? That is to say, do you ever feel the need to prove yourself more as a skier because you’re a model?

Yeah, I used to get so bugged with the model/skier thing and feel so much pressure to prove myself. But I’m learning to care less and less. Doors are going to open for me because of the way I look and doors are going to close because of the way I look. At the end of the day, I’ve spent my entire life pursuing the sport I love. I take my role as an athlete seriously, and I like to get after it.

What about the flip side of that same coin—athletes are built differently than that traditional model shape. Have you ever had difficulty booking a job?

I can finally say that I’ve come to a place where I’m proud of my muscles and build. But it has taken a lot of work to get to this point. The industry has incredibly narrow standards; there is so much pressure on models. I was in a casting line in New York City and I had at least 15 pounds, if not 20 or 30, on every girl. I left that casting feeling pretty deflated, feeling not good enough. I hopped on my skateboard to cruise back to Brooklyn and had an incredible moment of clarity: “I do stuff!!” Taking ownership of myself as not just a clothes hanger, but as a whole human being, has really helped me navigate the crazy world of modeling.

You’ve faced many challenges in her personal life, but what about professionally?

I think I’m most scared that it’s all going to go away. It all happened so fast. One day I was flipping burgers for $9 an hour and the next I was working on international modeling campaigns and flying around the world to ski. I guess fear can be motivating sometimes to keep working hard and to not take anything for granted. I also fear not being able to take care of my little brothers and my mom. I also have this really ridiculous fear of spiders.

You’ve definitely achieved what people only dream about. Where do you go from here?

I’d really like to be a part of a movement to encourage younger generations to value athleticism, intellect, consciousness, kindness, and the pursuit of passion. I think the values of this generation have been skewed, and I hope that with my platform as a model and professional athlete I can be a voice for these things.

Why did you decide to make this film?

Initially the film started from a really superficial place—telling the story of my rise through modeling and skiing. When the director, Chris Kitchen, came in to the picture he really peeled back the layers of my story. I think it’s important to be genuine in this world. We all filter our stories to reveal only what we think is appropriate or good. It’s been a challenge to be so honest and vulnerable about the place that I’ve come from, but it’s also been really healing in a lot of ways. I’ve never had all the answers, and the path hasn’t always been easy, but I hope that my story can inspire people to pursue their dreams and potential.

More from GrindTV

Olympic gold medalist David Wise blasts governing body

An insane day on the slopes with Frenchman Candide Thovex

Inside the American ski lab that produces gold medals

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!