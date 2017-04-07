Simple bicycle maintenance tips to keep you riding smooth





As we’ve said before, cycling can be a great way to get around off the grid, and even has the added benefit of helping you stay in shape. However, it’s not necessarily as simple as hopping on a bike and going for a ride.

Like any vehicle, it’s essential to keep tabs on the maintenance and wear items. Otherwise, you could end up stranded and pushing a broken bicycle on the journey back home.

The following infographic from Visual.ly shows 10 of the most important mechanical components of a bicycle and gives a few helpful tips on how to maintain each item.

Obviously, it won’t be necessary to meticulously check each of these items before every ride, but they’re good to look out for if you buy a used bike or remove one from long-term storage.

For bikes that are regularly ridden, a simplified version of this bicycle maintenance checklist can be used; it’s often called the “ABC” check. Here’s what each letter stands for:

Air

Inflate each tire to the rated pressure stamped on the sidewall. Use a pressure gauge to check the PSI if your pump doesn’t have one built in. Also inspect the tread for damage or punctures.

Brakes

Spin each wheel and check for brake clearance/rubbing. Check brake pad adjustment and remaining material (which should be more than 1/4-inch thick). Check the adjustment of each brake lever, which should be about 1 inch from the handlebar when fully squeezed.

Chain

Ensure the chain is lubricated, clean and operating smoothly. Occasionally scrubbing the chain clean and applying fresh lubricant will prevent future wear or derailment.

Simplicity is key, and vehicles don’t get much simpler than a bicycle. Just give your bike a little maintenance now and then and it will reward you with reliable, speedy transportation for years to come.

