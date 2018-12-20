Six Indoor SUP Classes Perfect for Wintertime





With the holidays in full swing and cooler weather settling in, you may find your paddleboard gathering dust in the garage. Frigid temperatures and snow-covered beaches make it all too easy to excuse your way out of a workout. We get it.

To combat the wintertime blues, more and more local pools and fitness centers are offering indoor SUP fitness and yoga workouts. And while nothing beats the great outdoors, working out indoors is better than not working out at all. To help clue you in on where to get your fix, we’ve rounded up six fitness studios offering indoor SUP opportunities this winter.

Aqua Vida SUP Yoga & Fitness

Various locations in NJ & PN

Aqua Vida offers a number of indoor and outdoor SUP workouts but the indoor AquaFIT workout is probably your best bet this winter. The high-intensity interval-training workout is designed to allow you to burn the highest amount of calories in the shortest amount of time, so you get the most bang for your buck. The low-impact workout consists of burpees, lunges, squats, core, and dynamic workouts, to give you the ultimate full-body workout. Classes take place in a pool, with various locations throughout New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

Maria Finnegan Fitness

Hillsborough, NC

Maria Finnegan Fitness offers both indoor SUP yoga classes as well as indoor SUP fitness classes. SUP yoga classes take place in a pool, with your board tethered to a lane line. Through familiar yoga poses, the hour-long classes focus on core strength, balance, and stability. SUP Fitness classes also take place in the pool and combine SUP yoga with strength and cardio for a full-body workout. Classes typically take place at the Orange County Sportsplex in Hillsborough, but Finnegan is also available to travel to your local aquatic center or private pool.

Ashley Flowers Yoga

Portland, ME

Ashley Flowers is an experienced yogi who is proud to offer unique yoga options such as goat yoga, SUP yoga, outdoor yoga, and most recently, indoor SUP yoga. To combat Maine’s harsh winters, Flowers began offering indoor SUP yoga once a week at the Riverton Community pool—classes take place atop regular SUP boards that are tethered to lane lines. Classes begin with centering and breathing exercises, then work their way to seated and kneeling poses, before finishing with standing poses. Flowers has found that the indoor classes are a great way to ease the transition for beginner standup paddlers and yogis alike. Classes run six weeks and twelve spots are available.

AQUA STAND UP USA

USA

In 2011, Eric Vandendriessche founded AQUA STAND UP USA, a revolutionary aquatic training program inspired by SUP and choreographed to music. The program combines popular fitness techniques such as HIIT, Pilates, yoga, and muscular conditioning for a safe and efficient workout. Classes take place in the pool on a specially designed board and run for 45 minutes—participants can burn up to 650 calories per session. In addition to adult fitness workouts, AQUA STAND UP USA offers programs for kids ages seven and up to help them gain confidence on the water and have fun in the process. Classes are available at various fitness studious and community centers across the states.

Queen City SUP

Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada

Queen City SUP offers twelve-week long indoor yoga courses from January to April. The classes combine the traditional benefits of yoga with the added challenge of balancing on your board. Classes take place at the University of Regina pool and are led by Kristal McBain, Queen City SUP’s owner as well as certified SUP yoga instructor. Classes are Hatha Vinyasa Flow style and are offered at two different time slots each week.

PŪR YOGA

Toronto, OR

New for 2018, PŪR YOGA will be offering indoor SUP yoga. Classes take place atop Indo Balance Boards and allow participants to work on their core power and full body balance through yoga and Pilates’ exercises. Classes are open to yogis of all levels and skill sets and can be made easier or more difficult with the use of Indo flow cushions.

