Six Kayaking Blogs to Get You Past the Hump Day Slump





What do a middle school science teacher, a Colorado raft guide, and an Alaskan dirt bag living in a van down by the river all have in common? Besides an overwhelming love for kayaking and the lifestyle, they all keep fantastic blogs that inspire and support a passion for kayaking at any level.

It’s hard to narrow down the top five or even ten of the best kayaking blogs on the Internet, but here are some that deserve a click once in a while to help carry the weekend stoke past the weekend.

Charge 101: Caroline Moon’s blog tells the story of a middle school science teacher who loves to teach science as much as she loves to kayak. She writes about finding the balance between a career and a lifestyle she’s both equally as passionate about.

Expect: First-hand accounts of competitions the Southeast (such as the Silverback, her favorite), quality photographs of hardcore women charging, and a love for science sprinkled in.

Where is Baer: Chris Baer keeps a log of his travels around the world in search of a whitewater while keeping a good balance of technical details and storytelling.

Expect: Inspiring photographs, tales of his school bus/home renovations, and celebration of the lifestyle.

Chris Hipgrave: In his self-titled blog, Chris Hipgrave posts reviews of the newest gear and reports on creeking and surf ski competitions. A transplant from the UK to North Carolina, Chris travels extensively for competing and kayaking.

Expect: Fun video recaps, detailed, analytical gear reviews, and a wealth of technical knowledge.

Girls at Play: Anna Levesque heads one of the most empowering resources for women kayakers at her company Girls at Play and on her blog. A yoga teacher and kayak enthusiast, Anna’s love for a holistic lifestyle shines through in her posts about all sides of kayaking: the physical and emotional.

Expect: Posts about yoga for paddling, posts celebrating big and small achievements, and blunt honesty.

Kokatat’s Blog: Kokatat team members and ambassadors share stories and photos of kayaking around the world. An eclectic collection of 9-5ers, nomad river rats, and professional kayakers come together on an almost daily basis to inspire and encourage adventuring.

Expect: Several different types of writing, from theories to trip report style, quality photos, and lots of inspiration to chase the dream.

Living in a Van Down By the River!: Tim Johnson doesn’t update his blog that often, but when he does, he talks about local Alaskan creeks, festivals, and details on living out of a Toyota camper in the winters, with information on things like installing a woodstove in a camper van.

Expect: Information on Alaskan creeking, information on living in a camper, and pure love for the mobile lifestyle.

Next time hump day has you feeling like you’re closer to last weekend’s play than next, turn to one of these for inspiration. Love a blog you didn’t see posted? Leave a link in the comments below.

The article was originally published on Canoe & Kayak

