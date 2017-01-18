Skateboard legend Jamie Thomas skates the secret Jamie Collins forest ramp

Deep in the woods of Tofino, Canada, lies a secret skate ramp few have ever seen in person, let alone skated.

Built by skateboarder Jamie Collins, the three year project was undertaken solely by Collins himself without the help of others.

Hauling the materials into the forest by himself, this was no easy feat.

Collins tragically passed away in 2012 shortly after he had finished the ramp. The ramp’s location still remains somewhat of a secret, as a tribute to Collins and his vision.

Recently, skateboard legend Jamie Thomas trekked out to the spot to enjoy Collins’ hard work.

Made of bricks and concrete, the ramp itself is a unique build. Combined with the “Ewok-looking forest”, and you’ve got one of the most inspiring places we can think of to skate — a masterpiece even.

The ramp was also featured in a 2013 short film by Color Magazine which featured some great backstory on Collins and his secret, DIY project.

To learn more about Jamie Collins and his legacy, check out the the Jamie Collins Legend and Legacy Fund Facebook page here.

