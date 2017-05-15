Skateboarder launches out of bowl for marriage proposal at Vans Pool Party





On Saturday at the annual Vans Pool Party in Orange, California, skateboarder Alec Beck found a unique way to propose to his girlfriend — skateboarder, activist and Exposure Skate co-founder Amelia Brodka — by launching himself out of the Combi Bowl at the Vans Skate Park directly onto his knees in front of a cheering crowd.

As you can hear Brodka saying at the beginning of the clip, she originally met Beck at the Vans Skatepark, so the location is clearly a special place to the newly engaged couple. And, as seen in her ecstatic response, Brodka seems to have been thrilled with Beck’s style of proposal.

“Thank you @alec_beck for making me the luckiest girl on the planet!” Brodka wrote on an Instagram post showing the proposal. “And thank you @vansgirl1 @stevevandoren @nealhendrix and Matt Ramirez for helping to orchestrate the raddest proposal ever! Thank you everyone for the love and wishes!”

Interestingly enough, Beck’s public proposal to Brodka isn’t the first we’ve seen from a member of the action sports community at a Vans-sponsored event. Back in July at the Vans U.S. Open of Surfing, pro surfer Sebastian Zietz proposed to his girlfriend at the time, Krisy Fulp.

Here’s to wishing Beck and Brodka many years of happiness together.

Read about other action sports proposals

7 public marriage proposals by action sports stars

Man climbs world’s tallest bridge to propose to his girlfriend

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!