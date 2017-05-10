Skateboarding world mourns death of Chris ‘Big Black’ Boykin

Tragedy has sent the skateboarding world into mourning today, as news of the death of Chris “Big Black” Boykin broke late Tuesday. Boykin was known as the sidekick of professional skateboarder and television star Rob Dyrdek in their hit MTV show “Rob & Big”.

Boykin, 45, allegedly passed away from a heart attack on Tuesday. His ex-wife took to Twitter to announce the awful news.

This is Shannon, Big Black's ex-wife, I'm heartbroken to tell you of Black's passing. He's everything to me and Isis and we will miss him 💔😢 — Big Black (@BigBlack) May 10, 2017

Boykin and Dyrdek became friends back in the early 2000s when Dyrdek hired Boykin to be his bodyguard to protect him from security guards when he was skateboarding. The duo hit it off and eventually produced a skit along these lines for the 2004 hit skate video “The DC Video”.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GMqi74Mliik

Dyrdek and Boykin’s chemistry was eventually shared beyond the skateboarding community for all the world to see in their hit MTV series “Rob & Big”. Hi-jinks and many laughs were had as the show was a major success.

The skateboarding world took to social media to mourn the loss of Big Black, including Dyrdek himself who stated, “My heart is broken.”

My heart is broken. I don't want to write this post. I don't want to believe that this is reality. I am so thankful for you. We truly were brothers that lived an unexpected unforgettable adventure. I just can't fathom that it would end so suddenly. You will forever be in my heart. A post shared by Rob Dyrdek (@robdyrdek) on May 9, 2017 at 8:06pm PDT

Very sad to hear about the passing of @bigblack1972 …. He was a gentle giant always so laid back and funny he will be missed. My condolences to his family🙏🏽#doworkson #bigblackboykin A post shared by Paul Rodriguez (@prod84) on May 9, 2017 at 9:51pm PDT

RIP my man. You were good people. Always made people laugh, and will always be remembered. 🙏🏼🙏🏼 @bigblack1972 A post shared by Josh Kalis (@joshkalis) on May 9, 2017 at 6:33pm PDT

It's with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to longtime friend of the DC family Christopher "big black" Boykin. Our thoughts go out @bigblack1972's family and friends during this time. P: @blabacphoto A post shared by DC Shoes (@dcshoes) on May 9, 2017 at 9:02pm PDT

Boykin brought a vigor to life that will surely be missed. Rest in peace Big Black.

