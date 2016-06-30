Skeletal remains of Loch Ness Monster ‘wash ashore,’ have Scots buzzing





Someone walking their dog along the shore of Loch Ness in Scotland took photos of what is purported to be the skeletal remains of the Loch Ness Monster.

“Has Nessy been found?” the Facebook post from Help2Rehome Scotland asked. “Or someone playing a fascinating prank?”

The images of the alleged skeleton with the animal’s organs intact show police tape surrounding the mysterious creature that supposedly washed ashore Wednesday, prompting all sorts of reactions, as anything related to a Loch Ness Monster sighting usually does:

“The guts wouldn’t be there if it was real! It would just be bones the rest would be eaten away.”

“Nessie didn’t agree with the Brexit and tried to escape to Europe.”

“So fake … hahah … the bones is all what’s left and no inner organs look that fresh … come on people.”

And this one, our favorite: “I love how proud some seem to point out this is a hoax. It’s a mythical creature. Of course it’s a hoax!”

But that doesn’t stop people from looking for it.

Gary Campbell, keeper of the Official Loch Ness Monster Sightings Register, told the Daily Mail that he has received five eyewitness reports of sightings of Nessie in 2016, already the most in a single year in the past 13 years.

The Scots are fascinated by the mysterious creature, as is the world. Tourists visit the area in an attempt to spot Nessie, adding an estimated $40 million to the local economy as a result.

And it seems anything related to the Loch Ness Monster gets media attention in the UK.

“Is the Loch Ness Monster dead? Picture of skeletal remains on shoreline stuns tourists,” the headline in the Mirror said.

RELATED: Marine robot discovers outline of ‘Loch Ness Monster’ remains

“Could this be what’s left of Nessie?” the Daily Mail headline said.

Well, as if anyone really needed reassurance that it was a prank, Snopes.com has an official report about the “skeletal remains of the Loch Ness Monster.” Its verdict: “False.”

What’s behind the hoax? The animal charity Help2Rehome Scotland admitted the scene was for an upcoming TV documentary.

