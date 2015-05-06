Skeletons found in underwater tea party deemed fake





A first responder was called Monday to an underwater location 40-feet deep in the Colorado River at Cienega Springs, Arizona, where a snorkeler had come across what he believed to be human remains.

In what began as a hunt for what officials thought could be real bodies, ended with a chuckle, as a diver from the Buckskin Fire Department discovered a humorous scene with two fake skeletons sitting in lawn chairs having an underwater tea party.

The skeletons appear to be wearing sunglasses, and one is holding a sign that include the words “Bernie” and “dream in the river” with the date August 16, 2014, possibly the day the scene was created, according to The Associated Press.

The sign is believed to be a reference to the movie Weekend at Bernie’s, a comedy in which Bernie’s dead corpse that is being lugged around by two employees falls off a boat and into the water.

“I don’t think they were trying to set up anything to scare anyone,” Lt. Curtis Bagby of the La Paz County Sherriff’s Office told The Associated Press. “I think they were gonna try to be funny.”

But the snorkeler who reported the find apparently wasn’t laughing—at first, anyway.

“Things happen. We go all the time to false alarms,” Bagby said. “That’s just a first-responder’s life. We’re trying not to be overly concerned about it, not make too big a deal out of it.”

The fake skeletons will be recovered sometime this week, and Bagby is considering putting them outside the sheriff’s office as a joke.

“We like to show some things that are fun, some levity too,” Bagby said. “But in the meantime, don’t think it’s OK to go put something there.”

The case is now closed.

