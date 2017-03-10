Watch ski patroller’s dog enjoy a slide down the mountain

For outdoor lovers, there may be no better companion than a dog.

We’ve already learned that owning a pup can help keep you mentally and physically healthier, and that man’s best friend can excel at everything from standup paddleboarding to helping those with disabilities enjoy a day of surfing.

And on Thursday, we found out that dogs are also keen on another form of outdoor adventure: sledding.

That video comes from Chris Child, a ski patroller at Heavenly Mountain Resort. It shows his dog Truckee, who works as an avalanche rescue dog for the resort, enjoying a quick slide down Heavenly’s slopes.

A quick glance at Child’s Instagram profile confirms two things.

The first, is that Truckee really enjoys spending time on the hill:

The second, is that Truckee is indeed a very good boy:

It’s Friday. Try to spend your weekend getting as stoked as Truckee.

