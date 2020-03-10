There comes a time in every ski season when winter’s glacial grip gives way to the warmer temps and softer snow of spring. While the fleeting nature of the springtime may instill a feeling of rejuvenation among skiers and boarders, it also offers the chance to score substantial savings on 20/21 season passes. Such is the case at Big Bear Mountain Resort—home of Bear Mountain and Snow Summit—where snow fanatics can save up to $200 on next winter’s passes when they purchase before April 6. With three local passes to choose from, there’s something for everyone—from weekend warriors to midweek marauders—plus all BBMR passholders get tons of perks like free Night Sessions at Snow Summit on select dates during the winter and year-round discounts at both mountains on lessons, rental equipment, and retail purchases. Getting a head start on the season-pass game has its benefits for this season as well since all 2020-21 BBMR passholders can also ski or ride the rest of this winter while enjoying SoCal’s best snow, most rideable terrain, and longest season for the lowest price of the year.

Add it up, and the question isn’t whether you should get your 20/21 pass now, it’s whether you’ll get enough laps in this season so your pass pays for itself before next winter even starts (Tip: At the spring sale rate, it will only take three to four trips). For more information, or to get your 20/21 BBMR season pass today, go to BigBearMountainResort.com.

