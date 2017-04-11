Skier dies at Breckenridge, marking deadliest CO season in 5 years





On Saturday, 12-year-old Logan Goodwin of Hermosa Beach, California, died after crashing into a tree while skiing with his family at the Breckenridge Ski Resort in Colorado, as reported by the Summit Daily.

According to Westword, Goodwin’s death marks the 13th at a Colorado ski resort this year, making it the deadliest ski season the Centennial State has seen in five years.

“Breckenridge Ski Resort, Breckenridge Ski Patrol and the entire Vail Resorts family extend our deepest sympathy and support to our guest’s family and friends,” John Buhler, vice president and chief operating officer of Breckenridge, said in a statement following Goodwin’s passing.

As Westword reports, Goodwin is the fifth skier or snowboarder to die at Breckenridge this season alone, a high number given that no other Colorado ski resort has recorded more than one fatality on its slopes.

When looking at the past two seasons, Goodwin’s death marks the ninth at Breckenridge since the start of the 2015-2016 season. Again, per Westword no other resort has recorded more than one death in that two-year span.

“As the safety of guests and employees is Breckenridge Ski Resort’s top priority, we’re always looking for opportunities to increase awareness of mountain safety and etiquette among our guests and employees,” Breckenridge told Westword following a death at the resort in March. “It’s important for guests to understand and obey Your Responsibility Code, to ski and snowboard within their ability levels, check their speed and maintain the proper lookout between themselves and other objects.”

According to the Summit Daily, the number of skier and snowboarder deaths in Colorado this season is the highest since the 2011-2012 season in which 22 people died while riding in the state.

