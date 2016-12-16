Skiing through French ice tunnels is mesmerizing





For many ski enthusiasts, the French Alps represent a holy grail of sorts for the sport; a place where world-class terrain, near year-round conditions and seemingly endless amounts of skiable acreage come together.

And among all the peaks in the French Alps, perhaps none is quite as renowned as Chamonix Mont Blanc.

The site of the first-ever Winter Olympics, Chamonix is a winter and extreme sports paradise.

Mont Blanc is the highest mountain in western Europe and with over 7,300 feet of vertical drop, it offers some of the longest ski runs in the world.

In short, it’s far from a hidden gem.

But that doesn’t mean there aren’t new ways to showcase its majesty, as skier Sam Favret shows in his new edit skiing through the ice tunnels of the Mer de Glace glacier on Mont Blanc:

That short clip, titled “Ice Call,” comes from Favret and the production company PVS Company. It was posted Tuesday on Vimeo and has already accrued over 110,000 views.

The clip is part of a movie titled Backyards Project which follows Favret as he explores his home mountain of Chamonix Mont Blanc in search of new ways to enjoy and present the iconic locale to the viewing public.

If the clip above is any indication, it’s safe to say Favret accomplished everything he set out to.

