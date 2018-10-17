How 10-Year-Old Pro Skateboarder Sky Brown Is Helping Underprivileged Children Overseas

With help from Almost Skateboards, 10-year-old professional skateboarder Sky Brown and Skateistan are empowering the youth through skateboarding worldwide.

Skateistan is a non-profit organization that helps support children – ages 5 to 17, with a focus on girls living with disability and low income backgrounds – through skateboarding. They believe that skateboarding is the best way for a child to gain confidence.

Almost Skateboards is releasing a line of Skateistan collaboration decks and complete skateboard setups. To further help the cause, they are donating a portion of all proceeds directly to Skateistan.

The deck graphics were inspired by a trip that Brown had done when she was helping deaf children learn to skateboard. They taught her their sign language symbol for skateboarding, so Brown implemented that symbol alongside a dove – which stands for peace and kindness.

To support the cause and purchase a board, check out their website.

