Why Slip’N Slide when you can Slip’N Fly?

<iframe width=”640″ height=”412″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/mMnaukMOJ34?rel=0″ frameborder=”0″ allowfullscreen></iframe>

As someone who has never actually been anywhere remotely close to traditional spring break activities (scared of frat boys, unpierced navel), this wholesome Midwestern pool scene, full of good-looking people in bathing suits flying through the air, is my platonic ideal of spring break.

No one is too drunk, at least visibly, and everyone can do back flips. All I want to do is launch my body off that ramp and then maybe grill some burgers and have a day dance party on the lawn. I bet these people are all awesome at flip cup, especially the dude in the cape.

Turns out, the Slip’N Fly, which exists in a magical place called “Ohio Dreams”—ever had one of those? Me neither)—is open to the public for a music festival in August. You can also rent it out in September. Who’s coming with me?

