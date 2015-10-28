Snowboard legend criticized for Gus Kenworthy comments





Iconic Norwegian snowboarder Terje Haakonsen is no stranger to drama. Considered by many to be among the greatest snowboarders ever to live, Haakonsen has never shied away from speaking his mind and famously boycotted the 1998 Winter Olympics to protest how the International Olympic Committee (IOC) was handling its inclusion of snowboarding for the first time.

But even with his background, as reported by SNOWBOARDER, Haakonsen’s comments regarding freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy’s historic decision to come out about being gay struck many as being tone-deaf, and it set the winter-sports community ablaze:

no, @btoddrichards did this 20 years ago & isn’t all skiiers gay ;

i’m heterosexual #soSpesial https://t.co/lkUFxZOdaF — Terje Haakonsen (@terje_haakonsen) October 23, 2015

Almost immediately after sending out the above tweet, which was in response to a Wall Street Journal article that explained why Kenworthy’s coming out was a big deal, Haakonsen was beset with criticism from the action-sports community.

Former pro snowboarder Todd Richards, whom Haakonsen tagged in the tweet (and who is not gay), responded almost immediately:

@terje_haakonsen WTF is wrong with you ? — toddrichards (@btoddrichards) October 23, 2015

Haakonsen insisted that he was joking, but Richards still saw his comment as being in poor taste.

@terje_haakonsen it’s called tact and respect, don’t be an idiot. — toddrichards (@btoddrichards) October 23, 2015

Canadian pro snowboarder Spencer O’Brien also voiced her displeasure with Haakonsen, telling him he needs to put more thought into what he publicizes.

@terje_haakonsen @btoddrichards Seriously? This is in beyond bad taste. It’s 2015, you should really watch what you put out to the world. — Spencer O’Brien (@spencerobrien) October 23, 2015

For his part, 41-year-old Haakonsen spoke with SNOWBOARDER Editor Tom Monterosso recently to attempt to clear up what he was trying to say, and to state that he was by no means attempting to disparage Kenworthy.

“Well, what do you want me to say to that?” Haakonsen said when asked about his tweet, insisting he was trying to make a joke. “I tweeted a joke about a skier that came out of the closet and I wasn’t really impressed that someone being gay was actually news. I also forgot that the United States is one of the most homophobic countries in the world and action sports is a masculine industry.

“It’s brave that Gus came out but there are so many other human rights that are important…I tweeted, ‘What’s the big news? Isn’t every skier gay?’ but people didn’t get that joke.”

And yet, despite his insistence that it was all in jest, Haakonsen refused to back down from his initial tweet.

“Yeah, it’s a joke,” Haakonsen told Monterosso. “But I’m not taking that back.”

You can read more of Haakonsen’s response, as well as his thoughts on homophobia in sports, at SNOWBOARDER.

