Snowboard legend Travis Rice surfs Kelly Slater’s wave pool





Rice posted a clip to his Instagram on Sunday of a wave he caught at the Surf Ranch in Lemoore, CA. It offers a different perspective for what it’s like actually catching a wave as the wave-generating machine comes down the track.

Rice surfs much better than you would expect if you have yet to witness him in the water. It’s also refreshing to see someone other than a world-class surfer in Slater’s wave pool, giving a little insight into how the typical surfer might fare riding perfection.

Nearly making it out of the barrel section at the end, Rice jokingly geo-tagged the post as the Maldives. He also states that you start to get the hang of it after a few rides. Which is good for those of us in the general public who’d like to give it a go. And we might just have our wish soon, as the original Surf Ranch is aiming to open to the public next year along with the Florida Surf Ranch hoping for a 2019 open date.

