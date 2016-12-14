Snowboarder dramatically rescued hanging upside down from chairlift





Viral videos posted to Facebook show the dramatic moment a snowboarder was rescued while hanging upside by the safety leash on his board from a chairlift at Mount Ashland Ski Area in Oregon Saturday:

According to reports, the unnamed snowboarder in the videos was on his way up a chairlift at Mount Ashland when he decided to take the weight off his snowboard by clipping his safety leash to the chair.

Unfortunately, the snowboarder forgot to unclip the leash as he approached the unloading area, and as a result, found himself suspended upside down precariously above the slopes at the ski area.

Per the Mail Tribune, chairlift operators stopped the lift while the man was suspended near a tower to allow ski patrol to respond quickly. They were ultimately able to get the snowboarder down from the chairlift unharmed after roughly five minutes.

“The team did a phenomenal job and are to be commended,” Hiram Towle, Mount Ashland’s general manager, told the Mail Tribune.

As of publishing this story, the two viral videos have accrued over three million views on Facebook.

