Pro snowboarder Mark McMorris talks overcoming the mental aspect of injuries

Back in February, six-time X Games gold medalist Mark McMorris broke his femur in a freak accident while competing at the Air + Style big-air snowboarding contest in Los Angeles:

For the 22-year-old snowboarding phenom, the immense physical pain from the injury was matched only by the mental anguish caused by the fact that, ultimately, there wasn’t really anything he could have done to prevent it: McMorris says he has landed like he did countless times, and if not for the poor conditions of the course, he would have been fine.

Still, despite devastating injury, McMorris was determined to return to action full force, and he did: This past week, eight months after his injury, McMorris took first place at the FIS World Cup big-air event in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Following his triumphant return, GrindTV got McMorris on the phone to talk about overcoming the mental aspects of a harsh injury, and his recovery method.

Mentally, what has been the hardest part of attempting to come back from breaking your leg in such a freak accident?

I think the hardest part is obsessing over the fact that I didn’t really do anything wrong. People at the contest were saying the landing was sketchy, and it was. The event organizers had the ramp facing the sun all day long, and had riders hitting the jump all day making it all bumpy and soft.

So the worst part was constantly thinking like, “Why the hell didn’t they have the landing facing away from the sun all day?” And for a while after it happened I was kicking myself, because just prior to that Travis Rice asked me to go film for his new movie, so I was constantly thinking “I should have never done Air + Style.”

And the toughest part about mentally moving past it all is the fact that, when you suffer an injury like this, it’s all anyone wants to talk to you about. I’m not hating on that, because it comes from a place of concern, but you just want to move on.

So thankful to be back competing! Landed on the podium this past weekend in Milano after a long long wait:) Thanks to the amazing fans for the great vibes #blessup A photo posted by Mark McMorris (@markmcmorris) on Nov 14, 2016 at 8:49am PST

What did you learn from that mental back-and-forth?

I learned that shit happens.

You know, people fall like I did all the time and don’t break their femur. And maybe I would have been more mad at myself if I knew it was directly my fault, but it wasn’t.

I think recovering from injuries is at least 50 percent mental, so being able to not constantly look back on your injury is important.

Manned up to the trick I broke my femur on 8months ago for the first time this weekend. The win was strictly icing on the cake A video posted by Mark McMorris (@markmcmorris) on Nov 28, 2016 at 11:06am PST

How big of a deal was it for you to be able to clear that hump of getting back and competing at a top level again?

That was the biggest goal in my recovery: Getting back to where I was prior to the injury.

I think the most nerve-racking part was trying the frontside triple cork (the trick McMorris was injured attempting) again. I hadn’t tried it since I broke the femur, and I made it to the final out in South Korea and knew I wanted to throw it.

I landed my first jump in the final, then I tried the frontside triple on my second attempt and fell.

On my third and final attempt I landed it. Being able to do that again was insane. Normally, when I’m at a contest about to do a trick I’m not scared at all. But this was the first time I was a little bit scared of the trick itself.

So landing it was major for my recovery because it just made me that much more confident in myself, and it felt so good because it’s like, now I can stop talking about the injury and just move on.

Beyond grateful to stand on top of a podium again !!!🙏🏼 A photo posted by Mark McMorris (@markmcmorris) on Nov 26, 2016 at 10:07am PST

Talk about that fear. Do you think it’s important when someone is recovering from a traumatic injury to be afraid before getting back into action?

I think everyone experiences that fear and it’s not a bad thing.

I think it’s really natural to have that fear and good to have it because it sort of forces you to understand the ins-and-outs of what you’re working back to, and forces you to make sure you’re fully ready to go before jumping back into it.

When your leg starts to work again… Kinda shot on: @garmin #VIRBXE A video posted by Mark McMorris (@markmcmorris) on Jun 27, 2016 at 12:00pm PDT

You talk about goals and getting over humps in your recovery. How important do you think it is to have small personal milestones on your recovery timeline?

I didn’t intentionally have certain milestones I wanted to reach, but I think subconsciously I did and that was really major.

I remember I was going to rehab every day in Vancouver, and one day in June I went home and it was really warm and I said, “I really want to go skateboarding again.” So the next morning I went out super early by myself when nobody was around at the park and wanted to test out how well I could skate.

From that point on I said, “I’m going to rehab and then skateboarding everyday, and until I can skate pain-free and feel 100 percent on my leg, I’m not going to snowboard.”

Well after a little while, I was ready to go and I got back out there on my snowboard and it was like I never missed a beat. Having that goal of skateboarding again really helped me. I’m actually skateboarding right now while I’m on the phone with you.

