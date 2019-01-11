This content was produced in partnership with Subaru.

Ryan Hudson is a professional snowboarder with an inspiring origin story. He grew up in poverty, hopping from shelter to shelter. As a young boy he felt stifled and didn’t know how to get through his life’s biggest obstacles until he found Outdoor Outreach – a program that introduces underprivileged youth to outdoor activities. Through this program, he was brought to Big Bear, California one day to enjoy some time in the snow.

That day changed his life. “It gave me a way to experience nature like I’ve never experienced it before,” says Hudson.

He ended up getting a job at Outdoor Outreach and spent time traveling to ski resorts all over the U.S. He then moved to Utah and found the community that had been missing from his life. He’s now dedicated to sharing his story (as well as his peers’ stories) with the hope of helping underprivileged youth discover their passions and get their lives on a similar track.

