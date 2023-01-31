We spend a healthy portion of our winters seeking places to ski that are far removed from humanity. Sometimes we use pack horses, converted fishing boats, electric motorcycles, or even helicopters when we’re lucky. We treasure the solitude afforded when you go deep in the mountains—feeling small against a backdrop of rocky behemoths. That’s why we urge you to make your next great adventure snowmobile-accessed ski touring. With a few close friends and landscapes that stoke humility and self-reliance, it’s the Wild West like you’ve never experienced before.

Why you should try snowmobile-accessed ski touring

This winter, deciding to keep our travel domestic, we opted for snowmobiling. We already had the necessities—a midsize pickup, trailer, and two used sleds—but wanted to upgrade some of our gear and skills for more remote backcountry travel. In years past, we’ve used snowmobiles almost weekly to access the better ski terrain near home in central Oregon, but most of these places boast relatively flat, easy riding, and are well mapped out. We wanted to expand our horizons a bit, so we planned a three-week road trip to Idaho, Wyoming, and Montana.

While this article isn’t a perfect playbook, it’s intended as a helpful resource for backcountry skiers who want to use snowmobiling as a tool for greater access—and have some fun along the way. In planning for the trip, we researched a dozen locations, followed avalanche reports, spoke with locals, and spent countless hours testing new gear. Below are our biggest takeaways for snowmobile-accessed ski touring.